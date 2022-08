Bubble wrap poppin' love seems near-universal. So, how about automating the process in a player piano-type music box? That was the design brief for everyone's favorite maker comedian, Simone Giertz.

As is often the case with Simone's builds, the comedic process is really the product here. The music box is literally hit and miss. But Simone's offbeat humor is always on target ("We're putting the fun in funeral").