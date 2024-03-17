The Museum of International Folk Art is a must-see for anyone in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

The collection of art here is truly magical, ranging from whimsical, handmade masks to exquisitely detailed dioramas to hand-carved, wooden dolls. When visiting for the first time, it brought tears to my eyes to be surrounded by so many fantastically unique objects. There are more than 62,000 works on display at the museum, representing more than 100 countries.

Although nothing beats seeing this magnificent collection of art in person, you can get a taste of the works on display here on their website. Some of my favorite objects at the museum were all of the incredible masks depicting animals, devils, and other mesmerizing characters.

