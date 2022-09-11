Take a magical trip to Mary's Gone Wild Folk Art Museum and Doll Village

Popkin

Mary's Gone Wild Visionary Folk Art Museum & Doll Village is a visionary-art oasis located on a country road that runs between Wilmington, NC and Myrtle Beach, SC. Mary Paulsen says that she began building a village of houses for her collection of 6,000 dolls after God spoke to her. In 1998, God spoke to her again and told her to make paintings on her windows. The results of these projects are magnificent, and visitors can stop by anytime. You can check out her website here