Watch a confused hawk repeatedly try to grab a kitten through glass

In this funny animal video, a determined hawk repeatedly tries to snatch a kitten sitting calmly on a car dashboard, but is foiled by the windshield. The adorable kitten seems more annoyed than frightened as the confused hawk fails to grab it through the glass.

The scene unfolds with the curious kitten perched innocently on the dashboard of a parked car, being filmed by its owner. Suddenly, a hawk swoops down from a nearby fence, laser-focused on making the kitten its next meal.

However, the hawk is left baffled when it slams into the invisible barrier of the windshield. What is this hard air? Undeterred, it continues its attempts to snatch the kitten, scrabbling at the glass with its sharp talons.

The kitten seems less frightened than annoyed. It walks off the dashboard and steps down into the indicator panel, where it can enjoy the day without having to look at the desperately scrabbling raptor just inches away.

