Musical car horns banned to stop people from dancing

Hun Manet, prime minister of Cambodia, has put the kibosh on musical horns on cars and buses. Apparently, people are stopping to dance and that's, um, bad.
According to Hun Manet, social media posts from the country showed "inappropriate activity committed by some people, especially youth and children, dancing on the roadside to the musical sounds from trucks' horns."
From The Guardian:
Hun Manet said such dancing affected public order and posed a traffic hazard that was a threat to life and limb, not least of all to the dancers themselves. One video shows three young people dancing in the middle of a road while a large trailer truck coming their way lays down a beat.