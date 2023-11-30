Cybertruck to be officially delivered today

After years of prototypes, troubles, promises and blown dates built around what amounts to a bored adolescent's sketch of a totally cool low poly technical, the Cybertruck is to be officially unveiled today. The livestreamed delivery event, out of Austin, is to begin at 3 p.m. eastern time.

Looking at my original post from the before-time, I wonder if I got it right: "This is absolutely a survivalist fantasy vehicle." I imagine it'll be a lot of fun to drive, but it's yet to be seen if fit and finish are acceptable, capacities seem matched by already-existing electric trucks, and it's surely not going to be $40k or whatever was originally promised. And everyone knows he's a weird, messed-up guy now, which is not an insignificant problem for a car company.