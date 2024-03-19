New freaky photo of Hudson River's mysterious monster

Hudson Valley resident Jo-Ann Martin snapped this curious image of a serpentine form in the Hudson River. This isn't the first sighting of this cryptid that some called the Kipsy.

Martin posted the photo on Facebook, comparing the curious creature to the Loch Ness Monster while others refer to Champ, the cryptid that calls Lake Champlain home. (As Boing boing commenter danimagoo points out, the Hudson River connects to Lake Champlain so maybe this really is Champ!)

See Martin's uncropped photos in this Facebook post.

From WPDH: