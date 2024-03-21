Burglar caught on camera doing yoga before robbing bakery (video)

A 44-year-old woman has been charged with robbing a bakery in Richmond, Australia in the middle of the night. Curiously, she seems to have prepared for the heist by doing some yoga in the parking lot. Her flow was caught on security camera.

According to the bakery, "a few things were stolen including some croissants which were clearly too tempting for this flexible burglar" along with an iPad, cleaning supplies, and the baker's shoes.

Police apprehended the suspect and charged her with theft, burglary, and "going equipped to steal," according to 9News.

(via Coast to Coast)