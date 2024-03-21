Little rascals, ages 11, 12, and 16, busted for bank robbery

Three young'uns, ages 11, 12, and 16, were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly robbing a Wells Fargo bank in Houston, Texas last week.

"All three bank robbery suspects known as the 'little rascals' are in custody," FBI Houston posted on socal media.

It's reported that the boys entered the bank around 3pm, handed a threatening note to a teller, and absconded with an unspecified sum of money. Although they didn't display a weapon, authorities suspect they may have been armed.

After the FBI released CCTV images of the boys, two of them were ratted out by their parents. The third was nabbed following a street fight, reports MSN.