Furiosa: The Mad Max prequel that's worth the 9-year wait (trailer)

There aren't many movies that are not only "must see" but are "must see in a theater."

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which hits theaters May 24th, is definitely one of those movies. A prequel to the epic, mind-blowing Mad Max: Fury Road, the first teaser trailer for Furiosa just dropped and it's a banger.

I don't care if Rotten Tomatoes gives it a 2%. I don't care if my hero Franklin Roosevelt comes back from the grave and gives it a D+. I'll be there opening weekend.

Director George Miller is a fearless visionary — pushing 80, still kicking ass and still at the top of his game. Very very rare.

And there are not many young actresses who could match the volcanic, unforgettable performance by Charlize Theron as Imperator Furiosa nine years ago, (yes, friends — that was nine years ago!) but Anya Taylor-Joy has the ferocity and intensity to pull it off.

The original Mad Max starring Mel Gibson in 1979 was made for under half a million bucks and was a surprise smash hit. According to Wikipedia:

…given its small production budget, it was the most profitable film ever made at the time and held the Guinness World Record for the highest box-office-to-budget ratio of any motion picture until the release of The Blair Witch Project (1999).

May 24th — "oh, what a day! What a lovely day!"

