Class on Weird Al's music to be offered at Vermont university

Music education is about to get real weird, as Vermont State University will soon offer a course about the music of "Weird Al" Yankovic.

Taking a cue from Harvard's playbook with their Taylor Swift course, Vermont State's version is about the king of parodies himself, with a course cheekily dubbed "Weird Al and his Polkas." The course will give students a look into the art of parody, songcraft, and the intricate details of music production analysis.

The class is being taught by someone who has worked extensively with "Weird Al," VTSU Lyndon Music and Performing Arts Professor and mixing engineer Brian Warwick.

In an interview with WCAX-TV, Warwick said, "Al Yankovic's work is not just about the parodies. It's also about his tribute or pastiche songs, where it's actually an original work by Al Yankovic, but he's paying tribute to another artist."

Vermont State students and the general public will have the opportunity to be schooled in the music of "Weird Al" this fall.

Yankovic's reaction? "Who says higher education is pointless??" [via Digg]