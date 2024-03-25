Hear me out: pigeons are actually really interesting

I know what you are thinking. Pigeons are just rats with wings, right? I have always had a bit of a soft spot for pigeons and the equally maligned urban squirrel, as they were the only "wildlife" I saw growing up. Rosemary Mosco's book A Pocket Guide to Pigeon Watching: Getting to Know the World's Most Misunderstood Bird is an attempt to reform the image of this humble bird.

I have to admit something. When I picked up a copy of Mosco's book, I was not at all interested in pigeons. I'm not a birder. However, I am a huge fan of her comics, and I wanted to support her work. Her comics often teach you something fun about nature and are always adorable. My favorite has a group of animals treating Sir David Attenborough as he would a creature in one of his many wonderful specials.

She also shares bird photography tips:

Here are some fun facts I learned about pigeons in the book:

• Pigeons are doves

• Pigeons mate for life

• Pigeons can see ultraviolet light

• Pigeons feed their young milk (OK, this one is kind of gross. The "milk" is actually a regurgitated secretion, but it's still interesting!)

Rosemary Mosco clearly loves pigeons. Her book didn't turn me into a pigeon lover, but I certainly appreciate them now. I am a pigeon appreciator.