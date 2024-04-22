No prison time for developer who bribed city officials for 18 years

Despite bribing San Francisco city officials for 18 years and being convicted of corruption, developer Sia Tahbazof, 73, was given only probation by U.S. District Court Judge Susan Illston. He was "fined" $75,000, though, a good example of the old adage that to the rich, the fine is a price.

"This was a serious offense," U.S. District Court Judge Susan Illston said before handing down the sentence. "It took place over 18 years. That's a long time to be paying bribes. That's a long time to foster corruption in the housing department." Illston said, "It hurts my heart" that Tahbazof, who fled Iran and was given sanctuary in the United States, came here and committed acts that undermined the integrity of its civic institutions.

Such beautiful contrasts. Illston's ostentatious condemnation of his misconduct against the lack of consequences for it. The courtroom crocodile tears against the court's indifference to the crime. The fact that you don't have to wonder if he's been paying people off because that's why he's there.

P.S. The public toilet that cost $1.7m to build is finally open. Go take a shit, San Franscico!

