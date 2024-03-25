Ugly avatar generator

Ugly Avatar will generate an amusingly crudely-drawn "ugly" portrait for you to use online. It's by Xuan Tang (唐煊), a postgraduate student at University of California San Diego. With this I realize that you can do this sort of thing again now without it being sucked into the NFT-sphere.

It reminds me a little of Quentin Blake's art (famously paired in the UK with Roald Dahl novels). Some pleasing elaborations might include eyewear, hats and more skin tones. See also Boring Avatars.

