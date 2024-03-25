You can turn yourself into a Lego minifig

Until now, you had to go to a Lego store to design and build your own minifigure. Now, there is an online Minifigure Factory. You can configure your brick-built doppelganger with different heads, hairstyles/hats, and accessories.

There is a decent variety of heads to choose from, and the site says more are coming soon. Shirts and outfits can be further customized with decorations and text. There is an additional check for any customized text, so you probably can't call your minifig Hilter McMurderface. The selection of accessories seems a little odd, considering the vast number of possible items that could have been included. There is a baguette, a banana, two different cell phones, a whisk, and a fish that I assume is a Babel Fish.

Previously: Lego tells California police department to stop using minifig heads to obscure suspects' faces