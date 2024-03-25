Why you should play 'Total Eclipse of the Heart' during the April 8 eclipse

If you plan to watch the total solar eclipse, consider playing "Total Eclipse of the Heart" during the event. Why, you ask? Because, interestingly, the lengths of the song and the eclipse are almost identical.

This is not the radio edit. It's a longer version but worth sharing for the video alone.

The radio edit of Bonnie Tyler's 1983 hit song clocks in at 4 minutes and 27 seconds. Meanwhile, near Torreón, Mexico, where the duration of the total eclipse on April 8th is the longest, the darkness will last for 4 minutes and 28 seconds. This coincidence means you could start the song as the eclipse begins and it would end almost exactly when the eclipse does.

Now, chances are probably pretty slim that you'll be in the Coahuila city for the eclipse but that shouldn't stop you from cranking the power ballad anyway, whether it's timed well or not.

P.S. The version shared in this post is not the radio edit. It's a longer version but worth it for the music video alone.

Thanks, Kristy!