At least 7 still missing after Baltimore bridge collapses into river

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a container ship. Video of the incident shows the ship clearly in distress before veering into the structure, which topples quickly into the Patapsco river. Authorities report that at least 7 people are missing in a "mass casualty incident," having rescued two from the water. The Baltimore Sun:

In a Tuesday morning news conference, just a few hours after the incident, Baltimore Fire Department Chief James Wallace said authorities are "still very much in an active search and rescue posture," noting they are searching for "upwards of seven individuals" and that sonar has detected the presence of vehicles in the water. There is no indication that the event was intentional, Wallace said. "This is a tragedy that you could never imagine … It looked like something out of an action movie," Mayor Brandon Scott said.

Here's clear video of the collapse. The video seems not to show any vehicles present at the time of the collapse, but seven vehicles reportedly went into the water: not all of the bridge's span is shown in the footage, vehicles approaching the bridge would be doing so at speed, and observers say there were construction workers on it at the time.