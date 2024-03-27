Tom the Dancing Bug: D.E.I. is weakening America, and it's got to go!

Tom the Dancing Bug: D.E.I. Must D-I-E

JOIN THE INNER HIVE and get each week's comic at least a day before publication! Plus other exclusive content like process pics, more comics, contests, puzzles, puns, palindromes, dog photos, and juicy gossip! Please do join the team that makes the comic possible.

Get signed Tom the Dancing Bug books with the new SIGNED BOOK COMBO deal! Info here. And/or get the new On the Trail of Tom the Dancing Bug book signed WITH a hand-drawn illustration! Info here.

Sign up for the free weekly Tom the Dancing Bug Review!

Follow @RubenBolling on Bluesky, Threads, Mastodon, Spoutible, and/or Post. And Facebook and Instagram.

Read more Tom the Dancing Bug comics on Boing Boing.