When smartphones fail, this multi-band radio keeps you connected globally

TL;DR: Stay connected to the world when your mobile devices can't! How? With the $150 Eton Elite Executive radio, which can receive every single radio wavelength around the world.

An emergency is never the right time to find out you're missing a vital item geared at helping guide you through that emergency. While it's hard to imagine a scenario where a cell phone won't be available (cellular networks do go down sometimes!), it happens more than one might imagine.

When monitoring the weather might be needed, a traditional battery-powered AM/FM radio does the trick. Prepare for those situations — and many more! — with the Eton Elite Executive Radio. Offering connection to every radio wavelength internationally, this handy radio is on sale for only $149.99 (reg. $249.99)!

This versatile and easy-to-use radio features four bands: FM, AM, LW (longwave), and SW (shortwave). FM functionality includes a radio-data system. The Eton Elite is powered by four AAA batteries (sold separately!), and the included AC adapter and Micro USB cable also supply power.

While traditional FM and AM bands allow users to monitor weather and news when needed, they can also broaden their worldview. The Eton Elite (4.3-star rated on Amazon!) features international wavelength reception, which brings international news and other tidbits into their homes. Plus, users can take advantage of a station-memory system that includes 700 presets.

Thanks to the VHF aircraft band, aviation enthusiasts can spend countless hours monitoring activity above the clouds. Meanwhile, PLL synthesized dual-conversion and digital tuning ensure you're listening to the best clarity!

Feature-wise, you'd be hard-pressed to want more. A bright orange LCD provides the perfect hub to view channels, monitor bandwidths, and access a host of other data. There's a clock, alarm, and sleep timer with time backup as well. Local and world time is also displayed, and the electronic tuner allows for control of volume, treble, and bass, so you can adjust each just how you like it!

A durable and stylish leather case (included with purchase!) protects and secures the Eton Elite. It also ships with an owner's manual.

Stay informed about the weather, news, and more when your mobile devices can't help!

Grab the Eton Elite Executive AM/FM/Aircraft Band/SSB/Shortwave Radio for just $149.99 for a limited time.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.