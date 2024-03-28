There may come a day when I don't find husky tantrums hilarious, but it is not this day.

I love all dogs, but I admit to having some favorites, especially the ones on the internet that I don't actually know but love anyway. I love internet huskies. Huskies are dramatic – so dramatic, in fact, that there is an entire subreddit devoted to husky tantrums (previously at Boing Boing), and I will never tire of them. These are just a selection of my favorites.

Huskies are generally regarded as smart, but this fellow somehow got stuck under a deck and is not pleased about it.

These helpful pups are letting the entire neighborhood know that there is a firetruck nearby.

You are definitely not prepared for this teeny, tiny tantrum: