Banana brawl at gas station leads to hospitalization and arrest

On Monday in Pittsburgh, PA, a customer at a Sunoco gas station hurled a banana at an employee. The employee returned fire. Next thing you know, the customers and employees were barraging each other with bananas. Unfortunately though, things quickly took a turn for the worse.

Eventually, the customer escalated the situation by socking one of the employees in the face. Another employee, Yubaraj Budhathoki, 26, then chased the customer outside and beat him in the head with a PVC pipe.

According to Penn Live, the customer is now in critical condition. Budhathoki is in jail on charges of aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.