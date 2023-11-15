Senate tough guy Markwayne Mullin (R-OK), who challenged another man to a fight on the Senate floor this week, is a biter.

In this podcast interview, the host tells Mullin about his Jiu Jitsu skills, and Mullin interrupts to say, "And by the way, I'm not afraid of biting. I will bite."

"Biting?" asks the astonished host.

"I'll bite 100%," affirms Mullin. "In a fight, I'm gonna bite. I'll do anything. I'm not above it. And I don't care where I bite by the way. It just is gonna be a bite."

It's a good thing Bernie Sanders stopped the fight before it started, or there would have been a mess to clean up.

Or maybe not. The Intellectualist posted a photo of a frightened-looking Mullin in the Capitol, commenting "Senator Mullin had an opportunity to show how much of a tough guy he was on January 6, 2021. What did he do? He cowered."