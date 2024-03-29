Helldivers 2 is being broken by snowball fights

Yes, really. Supremely fun co-op shooter Helldivers 2 pits you against a wide range of galactic threats, but none are proving quite so deadly as snowball fights between players. Now that the game's been out for a while, players are discovering its hidden secrets- including the ability to have snowball fights on icy planets, providing a welcome reprieve from all the frantic fighting for your life.

There's only one problem: using these readily available snowballs can crash your game, giving what should be a friendly competition far higher stakes than anyone intended. The problem has gotten so bad, in fact, that developers have been forced to step in and advise players against interacting with the snow in any capacity. It must be toxic or something.

Image via Arrowhead Studios

Remember, engaging in leisure time on the clock is highly un-Democratic. Remember to stick to blasting those bugs and ask your direct superior for permission to engage in any degree of wintertime whimsy.