This AI-powered travel app subscription will save you hundreds and it's on sale for under $100

TL;DR: If you're looking for budget-friendly getaways, this app is a game changer for travel. Start saving more on flights and hotel stays with the OneAir Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription (Save Big on Flights, Hotels & More) $49.99 (reg. $290) or the OneAir Elite Plan: Lifetime Subscription (Save Big on Flights, Hotels & More) for $99.99 (reg.$790). You won't find a better price on the web!

Dreaming of a vacation, but can't afford todays' extravagant travel prices? Whether you travel for work or pleasure, the OneAir app subscriptions use AI to find the best deals on flights and hotels around the world. This innovative app lets you set up destination-specific alerts so you can snag that flight to Hawaii as soon as the price drops.

The OneAir Premium Membership gives you lifetime access to economy class flights, mistake fares, and exclusive access to unpublished airfares on top-rated airlines. Select up to 5 departure airports that you want to receive deals from and expand your adventure possibilities.

If you want even more perks, the OneAir Elite Membership lets you enjoy access to business, first, premium, and economy class flight deals across the globe. For a more elevated experience, take advantage of 1-on-1 business and first-class flight planning support for seamless itinerary bookings. And if you're feeling overly ambitious, with Elite you can choose up to 10 departure airports to watch and recieve notifications from.

With 24/7 customer support, you can reach out anytime you have a question. You'll especially appreciate OneAir's transparent prices with no hidden fees ever. What are you waiting for? Your dream vacation might be more affordable than you think.

Rated 5 out of 5 stars, one verified reviewer said, "Wholesale rates and exceptional service. OneAir delivers! I am thrilled with my decision to sign up with OneAir! I can set my preferences and I have instant access to all OneAir active deals to top destinations globally based on my budget. In addition to the fantastic rates, the customer support at OneAir is exceptional."

Find your dream vacation one of two ways:

OneAir Premium Plan: Lifetime Subscription (Save Big on Flights, Hotels & More) for only $49.99 (reg. $290)

OneAir Elite Plan: Lifetime Subscription (Save Big on Flights, Hotels & More) for $99.99 (reg.$790)

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop