Why are there tiny doors all over Atlanta?

Meet Atlanta, Georgia-based artist Karen Anderson Singer, the creator of the "Tiny Doors ATL" public art project. Anderson makes 7-inch door sculptures and places them around the city of Atlanta and beyond—so far she's placed dozens throughout Atlanta, and has created commissioned doors for clients worldwide, including Coca-Cola, Mizuno USA, Mailchimp, Marriott, Wolfgang Puck Catering and International Hotel Group. Each door sculpture takes 50 to 60 hours to make, and they are designed to reflect the look, feel, and culture of the neighborhoods where they will be placed.

She describes her artwork as a "love note to Atlanta," and sees the tiny doors as a way to create community and foster imagination. She further explains the project on the Tiny Doors ATL website:

Tiny Doors ATL is an Atlanta-based art project bringing big wonder to tiny spaces in Atlanta and beyond. The 7-inch doors are sculptures created by artist Karen Anderson Singer at the invitation of the neighborhood or institution. They are designed to reflect the spirit, architecture, and other unique elements of the surrounding community. With the installation of a door, what was once a wall or the column of a bridge becomes an entrance to collective creativity and an invitation to wonder. The numbered doors around Atlanta are always free to visit and accessible to people of all ages.

You can see many of the beautiful doors here, along with a map with their locations if you're ever in Atlanta and want to find some. You can even take a three-and-a-half hour bicycle tour, the "Big Bicycle Adventure" where you'll visit eleven doors, or a two-hour bike tour where you'll see six of the tiny doors. I'm definitely putting this on my list of things to do next time I'm in town!

See more Tiny Doors ATL on their Facebook or Instagram.

