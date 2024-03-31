Athlete enjoys running a 5.5 minute mile backwards

Aaron Yoder is one of the world's fastest backwards runners. He has run a mile in five and a half minutes backwards, and holds many records including a Guinness world record.

Yoder practices his backwards running skills daily. He said he runs 2-3 miles backwards daily.

Watching him do this is both cool and stress-inducing, because my main thought is, what if he runs backwards into a rock, fallen branch, or some other hazard?

In Wired's fascinating video Yoder "shares insights into the mechanics that enable such speed and velocity, why looking over your shoulder actually slows you down, and demonstrates just how fast he can run (youtube)."

