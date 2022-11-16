A 50-year-old Chinese man completed a marathon while chain-smoking

Life is something of a lottery system. The quality of the cards we draw after ejecting from the uterine borderland between infinity and the mortal realm is entirely outside our control. With enough luck, you could've been a Kardashian and would've never had to worry about money. And with even more luck, you could've been born into a tribal civilization that doesn't even know about the Kardashians. It just depends on how the dice land.

Outside of status, we're also granted a mixed bag of genetic gifts and shortcomings that pertain to our health. While most people encounter various health problems from smoking, others can puff their lungs out until they peacefully pass away from old age. It's rare, but it does happen. And apparently, some people can run an entire marathon while chain-smoking cigarettes. Such is the case for a 50-year-old Chinese ultra-marathon runner known as Uncle Chen, who completed a marathon while smoking heavily throughout.