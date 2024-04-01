Learn the basics of crypto with this bootcamp loved by students, less than $20 right now

TL;DR: Understand and start using cryptocurrency with The Fundamentals of Blockchain, Bitcoin & Crypto course. Usually $100, you can grab it for less than $20 right now.

Cryptocurrency and and blockchain may sound confusing, but they don't have to be – as long as you have a great tutor to demystify them for you. The top-rated course,

The Fundamentals of Blockchain, Bitcoin & Crypto, does exactly that. It usually costs $100, but you can pick it up on sale now for just $19.97… but you'll have to be quick, as the special price drop will only last until 4/2 at 11.59pm PT.

Whether you want to understand digital assets and the future of currency – or even start making some serious money from them yourself – this top-rated course is the perfect starting point, covering the potential of blockchain, exactly how Bitcoin works, and more.

Students agree, lauding the course with an extremely impressive 4.5 out of 5 star rating, with them particularly praising how easy it makes the concepts to understand, even for total Blockchain beginners. As one recent user reviewed, "With this training course you start from the ground up, learning the fundamentals and building on them. You master the subject without realizing it."

Once you've learned the basics of Blockchain and crypto at a technical level, this course will go on to give you a solid understanding of topics like smart contracts, decentralized autonomous corporations and decentralized autonomous organizations.

By the end of this course, you'll know how to set up your own e-wallet and how to get started with navigating the world of crypto for yourself – and even taking your first steps towards using that knowledge to set yourself up with real financial freedom.

Start understanding and using cryptocurrency with The Fundamentals of Blockchain, Bitcoin & Crypto, on sale until 4/2 for just $19.97 (regular price $100). Act fast, this price drop only lasts until April 2 11:59pm PT.

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop