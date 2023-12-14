Punny and suggestive winners of the worst (aka best) brand slogans in the Netherlands

And the winner of the 2023 Worst Slogan for brands in the Netherlands goes to the bicycle rental company Tuut-Tuut for this stroke of brilliance: "Put the fun between your legs!"

Second place winner in the contest—organized by SlechteSlogans.nl—is sewing machine manufacturer Rijkers Naaimachinespecialist with: "Have a naai's day!" ("Naai" is the Dutch word for "sew" but sounds like the English word "nice.")

Third place goes to pet supply chain 4Cats with: "Everything for stuffing your pussy!"

From NL Times: