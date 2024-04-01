In what literary scholars are calling a miraculous find, a recently unearthed manuscript believed to be an undiscovered play by Samuel Beckett has surfaced in the digital transcript of an AT&T customer service chat posted to Reddit (part 1 | part 2). The untitled play is set in the bleak, absurd landscape of customer support, where the protagonist's quest to cancel a phone line becomes a tragicomic narrative of existential dread and absurdity.

As the curtain rises on this postmodern drama, our hero, armed with nothing but the simple desire to cancel a phone line due to the user's departure from the U.S., finds themselves trapped in a Sisyphean loop of offers and counteroffers. The AT&T support specialist, playing the role of antagonist, embarks on a relentless quest to thwart cancellation with an arsenal of alternatives: reduced-rate suspensions, loyalty offers for devices no one asked for, and the transformation of the phone line into a digital tether for watches or iPads. Each offer, more ludicrous than the last, is met with the refrain, "Cancel the line end with 6609," a line that echoes the desolation of Beckett's most desolate landscapes.

This dialogue, a masterclass in the theater of the absurd, encapsulates the existential struggle between the individual's quest for resolution and the corporate machine's inexorable march toward obfuscation and profit.

As the final act closes with the line successfully cancelled — a victory as anticlimactic as it is hard-won — we're left to ponder the true cost of our entanglements with the corporate entities that define so much of our lives. And in true Beckett fashion, the ordeal begs the question: Are we all just waiting for cancellation, in one form or another?

AT&T's Support specialist (1:30 pm):

Hello.

May I now the reason that you are looking to cancel the line ending: 6609, please?

*know

Customer:

He graduated and leaving US

AT&T's Support specialist:

Thanks for the info

I will check on this and help you with the best options.

Customer:

Yea we would like to cancel it

AT&T's Support specialist:

May I know if the user of the line will be come back to US again in future date, please?

Customer:

I don't think so

AT&T's Support specialist:

I asked this because, I can help you suspend the line under Reduce rate suspension for 6 months where you will be charged only $10 per month. So that you can use it back whenever the user come back to US again.

I don't think he will be coming back in 6mos

AT&T's Support specialist:

After 6 months you can extend it for another 6 month as well.

Customer:

I really don't think he will come back to this country sir

:(

AT&T's Support specialist:

I understand. May I know if anyone would like to use the line, please? I can change the line number as well to a new line number without any charges.

Customer:

I don't think so

Can you please go ahead and help me cancel that line? My lunch break is almost over

AT&T's Support specialist:

Please allow me a moment to check this for you.

I would like to inform you that As I checked and see that the line is eligible for an upgrade and I can help you with Loyalty offers $500 in bill credits on all the iPhone series. No trade-in required. And the best part is I can help you waive off the one time upgrade fee of $35 for you as well.

Customer:

No thank you

AT&T's Support specialist:

Incase if anyone would like to add a new device then they can take the advantage of this Loyalty offer.

Customer:

Please cancel the line

AT&T's Support specialist:

I would like to inform you that you can also convert this line into watch or Ipad as well if you have any existing devices. The monthly plan charges for the watch is $10 and $20 for the iPad.



Customer:

Piz god cancel it

I didn't know I need to repeat cancel the line for 17mjns

Please cancel the line end with 6609

[This has now been going on for 20 minutes]

AT&T's Support specialist:

I am so sorry for the inconvenience, however I want to make you aware of the best options and the best offers.



Customer:

I am fully aware of the options as I have been att customer for 10 years. But thank you anyway

Can you go ahead and cancel that line?

AT&T's Support specialist:

You are welcome.

I am suggesting you to keep the line active or suspend under Reduce rate suspension because, later if you are adding a new line number in the future then there will be some charges like activation fee and some prorated charges as well. So in order to avoid those charges you can take advantages of it.

Customer:

Please cancel it

I don't want to keep it

I made it clear

AT&T's Support specialist:

I understand.

As I checked and see that the your device on the account are eligible for dual sim. So In this case, I would like to suggest you to use this line as an esim which will be pretty much helpful for additional hotspot data. You can use this line for personal use as well. So basically your device will have dual number.



Customer:

No

Cancel the line end with 6609



AT&T's Support specialist:

A transfer of billing responsibility changes the person who handles payments on an account. It moves your wireless service to a new account owner. May I know if you have anyone who would like to take the billing responsibility of the line, please?

Customer:

No

Cancel it

[This has now been going on for 30 minutes]

AT&T's Support specialist:

As I am working with the best options and the best offers to help you. May I know if you didn't like any of the offers and the options, I have provided, above, please?

Customer:

I just want to cancel it

It doesn't matter what you offer.

Can you cancel it now

I'm typing on my phone right now during a work meeting

It has been 30mins as last time I said I want to cancel the line 6609

AT&T's Support specialist:

I understand your concern.

Can you think of any friends or family that could benefit from using this line for their phone, smart watch, or another device?

Customer:

I'm not concerning anything. Cancel it

I'm not answering any other questions from now on unless it is regarding canceling the line end with 6609

AT&T's Support specialist:

I am sorry you feel this way. My intention is to help you with the best options and the best offers.

Customer:

Yes I want to cancel the line

That's the best option I chose

Piz respect my choice as a customer

AT&T's Support specialist:

I am really sorry that you are looking to cancel a line, however, before we get to that, I would like to ask you a few questions and also give you the details about your bill going forward if you still decide to go with the line cancellation.



Customer:

Cancel it now



AT&T's Support specialist:

May I know if you have any other member in your family or account you could think of that is looking to add a new line or a device, because we have amazing loyalty offers on all iPhone 14 series entitled to your account where you could get $500 discount on any of the new iPhone 14 series, no plan upgrade or trade in required.



Customer:

Cancel the line Kelvin

I'm start to think you are a chat bot

Do you understand what "cancel the line end with 6609" means?



AT&T's Support specialist:

Yes I understand.

As you are loyal and valuable customer I am informing you this keeping the line active with the multi line discount down the line you will get more offers and discount on your account

Customer:

Ok you understand. Now go ahead cancel the line

AT&T's Support specialist:

Please allow me a moment to check this for you.

We do have more options, we greatly appreciate your services with us, however, before we cancel we want to check other methods to make sure you benefit from the line. That being said, may I know how often do you use data to complete your work or projects.

Customer:

Cancel the line

I don't want to hear any other thing if it is not you are working on canceling the lin

AT&T's Support specialist:

Please allow me a moment to check this for you.

We do have more options, we greatly appreciate your services with us, however, before we cancel we want to check other methods to make sure you benefit from the line. That being said, may I know how often do you use data to complete your work or projects.

Customer:

Cancel the line end with 6609

AT&T's Support specialist:

I understand that you want to cancel the line, however, I am working to help you with the best options and the best offers to check other methods to make sure you benefit from the line. May I know if there any specific reason that why would you not want any of the options and the offers, please?

Customer:

Cancel the line

AT&T's Support specialist:

Please allow me a moment to check this for you.

Customer:

Cancel a line takes 50mins now?

I wish you can tell me you are canceling the line now

[one hour has elapsed]

AT&T's Support specialist:

I have a better options for you on this.

Since the user of the line is out of US, how about I help you suspend the line under Reduce Rate Suspension for 6 months, You will be charge only $10 per month.

And as your are our valuable customer, I can help you with $60 credit which you will be charged for the 6 months.

So basically, you do not have to pay anything for the line for 6 months from your pocket.

Customer:

Cancel the line end with 6609

AT&T's Support specialist:

May I know if you didn't like the above options, please?

Customer:

Cancel the line end with 6609

AT&T's Support specialist:

I have successfully cancelled the phone line ending: 6609 for you effective today.

Customer:

How easy, right?

Thx

AT&T's Support specialist:

You're welcome.

Customer:

It could have been a 10 min chat

AT&T's Support specialist:

I am so sorry for the inconverience.

Customer:

Yeah bye. Good day

