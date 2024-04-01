Millions of recalled Hyundai and Kia cars still on the road. It's the "spontaneous fires" problem, not the "easy to steal" problem

Last year, Hyundai and Kia recalled more than 3 million vehicles due to the risk that they would burst into flames—the anti-lock brake systems can leak fluid and cause a short—and urged owners to park outdoors until repairs were made. Sadly most of these vehicles remain on the road, as they are.

The companies say they've been unable to obtain enough of the needed parts — fuses that reduce the boards' electrical currents — to fix most of the affected vehicles. Among them are some of their top-selling models for the 2010 through 2017 years, including Hyundai's Santa Fe and Elantra and Kia's Sportage and Forte…. In the meantime, both companies contend that despite the ongoing risks, the cars remain safe to drive.

While you're waiting, the companies urge owners to get in touch if warning lights come on or if they "smell something burning."

I was thinking that since Hyundai and Kia cars are notoriously easy to steal, maybe we can offer theives an amnesty or something if they steal these vehicles and take them to the dealership to be fixed?