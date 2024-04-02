Pedestrian safety bricks: surprising crosswalk hack

At a crosswalk in Vancouver's Granville Island, there's a box of bricks mounted to a pole. A sign attached to the pole says:

BE SEEN

GRAB A BRICK 1. GRAB

2. LOOK

3. WAVE

4. CROSS

On the other side of the street there's another box and sign so you can drop off the brick.

Yeahfilms posted a video of the setup in action. The non-official technique seems to work. Drivers don't care as much about soft people as they do about hard bricks.

The reactions on Threads range from amusement and approval to suggestions for implementation in different countries and cities. Many users find the idea brilliant, hilarious, and effective, comparing it to their local traffic situations or similar measures like the use of orange flags at crosswalks in Halifax and in Salt Lake City.

See also: L.A. vigilante group tackles street safety with DIY crosswalk painting