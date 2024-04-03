Arizona announces its official state planet, but it isn't actually a planet

On Friday, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs signed House Bill 2477 declaring that that "Pluto is the official state planet."

Thing is, Pluto isn't actually a planet. It used to be considered the ninth planet in our solar system but in 2006, the International Astronomical Union (IAU) downgraded it to "dwarf planet" status.

Pluto is beloved in Arizona as the planet was discovered in 1930 by Clyde Tombaugh at Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff.

"We in Arizona haven't forgotten about you, Pluto," wrote State Rep. Justin Wilmeth who introduced the bill.

According to the IAU, "a dwarf planet is an object in orbit around the Sun that is large enough to pull itself into a nearly round shape but has not been able to clear its orbit of debris. Generally, dwarf planets are smaller than Mercury. A dwarf planet may also orbit in a zone that has many other objects in it."

