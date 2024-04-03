Listen to a robot slide whistle cover Smash Mouth's 'All Star'

"I apologize for my crimes against all things musical," is how engineer Tim Alex Jacobs, aka mitxela, begins the video showcasing his latest invention, a robot slide whistle. Now, this is actually his second robot slide whistle and everything you could hope to know about how and why he developed a robot slide whistle to begin with is laid out here. But, for our purposes today, let's focus on the what. And that what is four automated slide whistles cranking out some seriously demented tunes.

A highlight is at the 4:47 timestamp, where the ensemble performs an unexpectedly whimsical rendition of Smash Mouth's "All Star."

