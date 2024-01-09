Woman shows off her unusual talent: nose-whistling a tune at 44.1 decibels (video)

A woman in Canada discovered a special talent when she was seven years old – she realized she could whistle through her nose. And she doesn't just blow one of those whispery nose-whistles people get when they have a cold, but rather a clear solid whistle that can actually play a simple tune, with a pitch that sounds like it's coming from a tea kettle.

In fact, she was so good at it, she used to prank her friends and teachers, who wouldn't know where the high-pitched melody was coming from.

And now, around two decades later, with a nose-whistle that reaches 44.1 decibels — the loudness of a cat's meow — Lulu Lotus has become the holder of a Guinness World Record for the loudest nose-whistle on earth. (See her in action in the video below.)

Lotus says she would like to try to beat her own record. But even better, she said, would be if her 5-year-old son, who already shares the same talent, out-whistled her to become the new champ. "It would be a dream come true if he beat my record one day," she said, via UPI.