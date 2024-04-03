Save an extra 20% on this must-have VPN, now under $32!

TL;DR: Stay protected online without compromising on download speeds with FastestVPN. Get an extra 20% off a lifetime subscription through April 7, only $31.99 with code SECURE20!

Shopping for clothes and paying your bills online sure makes life easier, but it often leaves you susceptible to dangerous digital forces looking to steal your personal data (more like your cat videos!), send you spam, and more.

Whether you're logging onto your own personal IP address or surfing the net at your favorite coffee shop, staying protected online is incredibly important, and that's where VPNs, or virtual private networks, come into play. Meet FastestVPN, a cybersecurity solution that's user-friendly and can protect up to 10 devices at a time! It's on sale for only $31.99 with code SECURE20 through April 7.

Incredibly easy to set up and get started with, FastestVPN promises users a smooth installation and user experience using cutting-edge tech that leaves you armed in the Wild West, otherwise known as the Internet. FastestVPN is highly compatible with most devices, and you can pair it with Windows, Mac, iOS, Android, Smart TV, and your router.

When it comes to cyber threats, it keeps you safer than ever, thanks to NAT firewall protection, anti-malware software, an ad-blocker, and more. FastestVPN also uses military-grade 256-bit AES encryption to keep all of your important data completely private on any network you happen to hop onto, whether those are your passwords, personal info, and more!

Perhaps one of FastestVPN's most desirable features is its all of its servers (over 600 of them to be exact!), are optimized to work at super-fast speeds so you never have to wait too long for your mukbang videos to load or buffer. In fact, you'll be able to watch all of your favorite streaming networks, whether that's Disney+, US Netflix, Amazon Prime, or Hulu, and even bypass geo-restrictions.

Secure your browsing, streaming, and working experience with a lifetime subscription to FastestVPN, now just $31.99, an extra 20% off. Offer ends April 2 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.