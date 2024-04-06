Kristen Key is raising a lesbian army

Kristen Key's Lesbian Army wants you! You don't have to be a lesbian to join, however. Kristen Key is a comedian with a guitar. The words "guitar comedian" are not always a recipe for comedy gold, but I encourage you to give Kristen Key a shot. I mean, she wrote her own Lesbian National Anthem and everything.

She has excellent audience interactions like this one.

Then there is the Kayak Fight of 2015.

She even had Margaret Cho on her podcast, Kristin Knows Blank, where she talks to fellow comedians, asks them trivia questions, and plays Madlibs.