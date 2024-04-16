Vacuum cleaner covers "Song #2" by Blur

Over the first weekend of 2024 Coachella Festival, BritPop stalwarts Blur made quite the lasting impression with their notably cranky performance. Frontman Damon Albarn (also of the Gorillaz) chastised the audience for their lukewarm interactions, particularly the fact that none of them seemed to know the words to the band's 1994 gender-bending tongue-twister hit "Girls & Boys."

If only this vacuum cleaner had been in the audience that day. Via TikTok:

