Florida private school cancels Autism Awareness Week after pastor says it's demonic

Autism Awareness Week won't be a thing at Trinity Christian Academy near Lake Worth in Florida: its lead pastor, Matt Baker, decided that it is "demonic." Parents upset by a rambling and disturbing email send by him to them told local media about it. Following is the text of the email; bear in mind that children with autism attend the school.

The word 'Christian' means 'Like Christ,' and it was given to the followers of Christ because they acted just like Jesus. Remember those bracelets from the 2000s that asked, 'WWJD?' If Jesus Christ led Trinity, would HE have an Autism Awareness Week? Of course not! Why? Because anything that exalts itself above the name of Christ should be brought down. Also, anything that teaches our children to have their identity in anything other than Christ is idolatry and demonic. Let me repeat myself just so I am not quoted out of context: any philosophy, teaching, or program that teaches our precious children that their identity is found in anything other than Christ is idolatry and demonic. Period. The world, in its rejection and hatred of Christ, often devises programs such as 'Autism Awareness' (and cultural figures like the Easter Bunny and Santa Clause, etc.) to get the benefits of His teachings (compassion, kindness, feeling love, and self-worth) without acknowledging Jesus as the ultimate authority and the source of all life. These initiatives imply that Jesus alone is insufficient, and we fail to recognize just how deeply they have permeated into our daily lives as Christians. As a result, we have 'a form of godliness but deny its power (2 Timothy 3:5).'"

We can dispense with the euphemism. Trinity Christian Academy near Lake Worth in Florida isn't a school. It's a cult. Don't put your kids in a cult.