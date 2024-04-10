Analysts do not expect Tesla's sales numbers to improve

Tesla's dismal sales numbers are not forecast to improve this year. New vehicle deliveries are expected to be down below 2023.

With nothing new to offer customers, margins cut so thin it may not be worth the effort, and a CEO bent on turning off the few remaining potential customers, things are not looking up for Tesla. The stock price is down. The company announced that there would be no more affordable model, but mouthpiece Elon Musk is promising a self-driving taxi while other companies already offer the service without him. What is the reason people have to buy the last decade's model EV? None.