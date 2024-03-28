Trump spokesperson proudly wears T-shirt with loud, "blonde" neo-Nazi message

Nipping at the heels of Marjorie Taylor Greene's racist Obama comments posted this morning comes Donald Trump's national spokesperson Karoline Leavitt, wearing a T-shirt with a white nationalist message: "Make America Blonde Again." (See image below, posted by Patriot Takes.)

Yes, blonde. As in white. As in Hitler's dog Blondi.

This is the same 25-year-old MAGA recruit who ran for New Hampshire's congressional seat in 2022 — a campaign in which she used xenophobic language in an ad, referring to desperate Haitians seeking asylum as "illegals" trying to "invade." Fortunately she lost that race.

But Leavitt, who started off as a communications director for Rep. Elise Stefanik — the far-right lawmaker known for echoing the white supremacist replacement theory — is now a Trump mouthpiece. And, like Trump, she has already tossed the dog whistle, sporting Nazi-like rhetoric that is loud and clear.