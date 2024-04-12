Watch ants drink from a drop of red nectar in this captivating video

Watch ants drink from a drop of red nectar in a captivating video on the "Crazy Ants" YouTube channel. Nature and art overlap as the timelapse shows the nectar bubble decreasing in size until it's all been ingested.

It's pretty cool to see the color of the nectar show through their bodies . I never knew watching ants drink would be such a pleasant experience.

A fun fact about ants: "The ant is one of the world's strongest creatures in relation to its size. A single ant can carry 50 times its own bodyweight, and they'll even work together to move bigger objects as a group!"

