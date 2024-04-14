Trump's attorney seems no smarter than Trump

If democracy is going to be destroyed by evil fascists, I would feel less terrible about it if they were at least genius fascists — then we can look back and say we were outwitted and outmaneuvered by brilliant minds. Sure they're evil, but what are you going to do — they're smarter than everyone else.

As we know, this is not the case. Donald Trump is a moron. He knows nothing. He reads nothing. He learns nothing. I really believe subconsciously that is why we collectively feel extra horrible about his victories. And of course an idiot wants to surround himself with other idiots. He hates intelligence and competence almost as much as he hates decency.

This headline in the Independent kinda says it all:

Trump attorneys trolled after they subpoena wrong Jeremy Rosenberg for hush money trial.

This is a high profile, high stakes trial involving a former president. These people are supposed to be the best of the best.

Mr Trump's attorney Todd Blanche made the embarrassing mistake when he was trying to subpoena former District Attorney Supervising Rackets Investigator Jeremy Rosenberg

The line between tragedy and farce is very small indeed.

In the words of Bugs Bunny — "what a maroon."