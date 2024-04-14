Why oh why do we have to have a Trump biopic?

I suppose there was no avoiding a Trump biopic. Where there's money to be made, money will be made. Still, this announcement in Variety makes me want to hurl.

The first-look image of Sebastian Stan as a young, pre-TV star and pre-president Donald Trump in buzzy upcoming biopic "The Apprentice" has been revealed.

Why oh why does the world need a Trump biopic? Any anti-hero worth portraying has to have at least some good qualities. But Trump has no redeeming qualities at all — his personality is composed of all seven of the Deadly Sins, and absolutely zero of the Seven Virtues. He's more like a festering sore than an actual person.

Ali Abbasi's feature — which has just been announced as part of the 2024 Cannes main competition — charts Trump's ascent to power through what is described as a "Faustian deal" with the influential right-wing lawyer and political fixer Roy Cohn (…portrayed by Jeremy Strong). As the synopsis reads, "'The Apprentice' is a dive into the underbelly of the American empire."

It was just a few weeks ago that Robert DeNiro said he'd never play Trump because there's nothing redeemable about him. And he played Al Capone in The Untouchables! I guess the filmmakers will have to take liberties and invent some good qualities for Trumpie.

By the way, here's a list of the Seven Deadly Sins: pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony and sloth. I challenge you to come up with seven better words to describe DJT.