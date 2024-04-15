Effortlessly match colors like a pro with this handy sensor: now only $60!

TL;DR: Calling all creatives, home decorators, and DIYers! If you're tired of unsuccessful color matches, look no further than the Nix sensor that can match colors of almost any surface for only $59.97 (reg. $99)!

Whether design is a professional preoccupation or a personal passion, you likely notice beautiful colors you could use, well, everywhere. The best part of noticing all the gorgeous shades in the world? You can score incredible inspo for your next home reno or bedroom paint. The worst part? You probably can't find that exact shade and save it easily…until now, that is!

Meet the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor, a highly portable and accurate sensor that can capture exact color matches and save them directly to your phone. While it usually costs $99, you can buy it now for just $59.97 through April 21!

Here's how it works: The Nix is a powerful, high-resolution sensor, small and compact enough that you can stow it in your bag or pocket and take it wherever you go so you can save colors whenever inspiration hits. Compatible with iPhone and Android (yes, the divide is finally united!), the Nix provides its own calibrated LED (aka its very own light source!) so that it precisely captures color even in pitch darkness or blinding sunlight.

Scan the shade of any surface, whether that's a painted wall, leather, plastic, vinyl, or any textile, and get instant color-matching to over 100,000+ brand-name paint colors or sRGB HEX, CMYK, and LAB color codes. Once you've got your shade match, you can store matches on the Nix app to save for later to create mood boards, organize color palettes, and more. You can even share your matches with fellow creatives, friends, and family via social media or email for easy collabs!

DIY lovers and professional designers alike can benefit from Nix's accurate color-matching wizardry. As Mashable put it in a rave review, "The Nix Mini Color Sensor could be an awesome tool to feed your innate perfectionism."

Change the way you do design projects, wall painting, and other creative pursuits for good.

Get the Nix Mini 2 Color-Matching Sensor for just $59.97 until April 21 at 11:59 PM Pacific!

StackSocial prices subject to change.

