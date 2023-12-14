Meidas Touch reports that Twitter is running ads for an app that uses AI to digitally remove clothing from photos of women. Fake nudes like these could easily be used to blackmail the women.

From the article:

The DeepNudeAI ad is appearing in X feeds organically, meaning users are seeing this advertising without requesting it or engaging in related content. In other words, these types of ads are being algorithmically promoted by X.

…

While legitimate advertisers flee the social media platform, seedy underworld apps are now creeping their way into X, which is used for discourse and news all over the world.