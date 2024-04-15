Tesla to decimate global workforce; rumors suggest numbers will run much higher

A lack of interest in their groundbreaking truck from 2019, competition from automakers, and Elon Musk for a CEO has forced Tesla to announce layoffs of "more than 10%."
Musk's email, shared by Electrek, gives the "more than," while the site itself says rumors are the number could be closer to 20%.
Then, over the weekend, we heard rumors that these layoffs were about to happen, which came to us from multiple independent sources, as we reported on yesterday. The rumors indicated that layoffs could be as high as 20%, and in addition we heard that Tesla would shorten Cybertruck production shifts at Gigafactory Texas (despite CEO Elon Musk's recent insistence that Cybertruck is currently production constrained).Electrek