Behold the wonder that is Placid Plastic Duck Simulator

The premise behind Placid Plastic Duck Simulator is ridiculous. Plastic ducks drop into a pool, one at a time, very slowly. A little duck meter on the top of the screen tells you when another duck is going to drop into the pool. That's it. That's the game. And it's fantastic.

OK, there is a bit more to it, but not much. You can't control the ducks, and you have limited camera control. You can click on the ducks to make them quack, although many of the ducks make interesting non-duck sounds.

There is a lava duck that sets flammable ducks on fire, but there is a firefighter duck to put them out.

There is a duck that contains a playable video game. It is completely bonkers, and I can't explain it, but I love it.

There are also lots of wacky hidden things throughout the game and the four – yes, four – DLC "pools" that are available. The game has an active and friendly Discord server, where you can get help with things like decoding the Morse code you hear on the radio. 98% of the nearly 12,000 reviews on Steam are positive, so I may be crazy, but at least I am not alone.

