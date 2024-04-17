"We're not closing."

Arizona abortion clinic Camelback Family Planning is angling to stay open to provide options for patients in the Phoenix area despite the state's across the board ban on abortion. The law, once entombed in the annals of dusty, decrepit history, has been resurrected from it's once final resting place by politicians angling for continued employment in the coming election cycle. All abortions, including pregnancies begat by rape or incest, are completely illegal in the state. The law was drafted when Arizona was just a territory, way back in 1864. Camelback clinic provided around 4,000 abortions last year for both in and out of state patients.

"Here in Arizona, they have turned the clock back to the 1800s to take away a woman's most fundamental right — the right to make decisions about her own body," she told the crowd. "The overturning of Roe was without any question a seismic event. And this ban in Arizona is one of the biggest aftershocks yet." At Camelback, doctors acknowledge that creative workarounds probably won't succeed this time if the 1864 law is not successfully appealed or blocked by the legislature, as some lawmakers have pledged. The state's newly elected attorney general, a Democrat, says she won't prosecute abortion providers under the ban. She has informed several that they probably have 60 days before the ban kicks in, while the proposed ballot measure, should it pass, wouldn't take effect until Nov. 25. Molly Hennessy-Fiske, Washington Post

So, if you're planning on terminating an unplanned pregnancy, try to do it within the next 60 days. Or maybe by November 25 of this year if you really want to push it. After that, it's up to the state's increasingly divided legislators whether you'll be able to be in control of your own body or not. Hopefully, Arizona's Democratic governor Katie Hobbs and her compatriots will grant Camelback and similar clinics the ability to aid women in their ability to choose.

