Donald Trump suddenly softens on abortion — but whistles that it's only to "WIN ELECTIONS" (video)

Donald Trump, who tried to overturn the 2020 election, is suddenly concerned about the "will of the people," claiming abortions should be left up to the states.

"Now that we have abortion, where everybody wanted it from a legal standpoint, the states will determine by vote or legislation — or perhaps both — and whatever they decide must be the law of the land," he said in a video this morning. "At the end of the day, this is all about the will of the people." (See below, posted by Ron Filipkowski.)

This might seem odd, coming from the former 2016 candidate who said "there has to be some form of punishment" for a woman who gets an abortion where it is illegal. And who then, as twice-impeached president, proceeded to ensure abortion would become illegal by installing three far-right Supreme Court Justices who immediately overturned Roe V. Wade.

But if anyone is heartened by Trump's latest, seemingly more lenient stance on abortion, they aren't reading his posts — his latest which warned his fans ahead of the video that he would be whistling a different tune in a today's video, because "we have an obligation…TO WIN ELECTIONS [wink wink]." Trump didn't, after all, rise to cult leader status by being a dummy. (See post at bottom, reposted by Josh Marshall.)